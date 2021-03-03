ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.50. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $3.11 on Monday. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.63.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%. Analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 106,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

