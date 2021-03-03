Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Earnings Results

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

