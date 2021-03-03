Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Sam Bucci Sells 7,500 Shares

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 114.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.