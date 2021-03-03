Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Declares GBX 1.75 Dividend

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RCDO stock opened at GBX 458.81 ($5.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £285.46 million and a PE ratio of -35.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 416.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 366.43. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 286.93 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 692 ($9.04).

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

