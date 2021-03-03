Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 44.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,060. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $680.99 million, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

