Rikoon Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rikoon Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,104 shares of company stock worth $38,709,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $211.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

