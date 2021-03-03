Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) shot up 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.32. 305,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 331,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $662.15 million, a PE ratio of -33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,166.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,836.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,219. 61.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 251.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 60.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the third quarter worth $63,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,499 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rimini Street by 109.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232,191 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

