RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $431.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,402,289.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,218,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,789,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in RingCentral by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in RingCentral by 965.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $370.96 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -301.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.11.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

