River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Shares Gap Down to $213.00

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.78), but opened at GBX 205.30 ($2.68). River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) shares last traded at GBX 205.30 ($2.68), with a volume of 42,820 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £175.44 million and a P/E ratio of 33.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 221.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.15.

In other River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) news, insider James Barham acquired 10,000 shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) Company Profile (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

