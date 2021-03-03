River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) Shares Gap Down to $213.00

River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.78), but opened at GBX 205.30 ($2.68). River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) shares last traded at GBX 205.30 ($2.68), with a volume of 42,820 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 221.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 180.15. The firm has a market cap of £175.44 million and a P/E ratio of 33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64.

In other River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) news, insider James Barham purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

About River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV.L) (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

