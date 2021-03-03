Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,015 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,191 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Riverview Bancorp worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 138,874 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 92,090 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $154.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVSB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

