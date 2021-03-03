Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,104. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 million, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

