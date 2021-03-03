Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.83. Robert Half International posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $83.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

