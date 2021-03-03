Robert W. Baird Increases John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target to $148.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.40.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $145.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

