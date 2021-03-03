Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CWT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:CWT opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.23%.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after buying an additional 682,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,083,000. State Street Corp raised its position in California Water Service Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,381,000 after purchasing an additional 371,489 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in California Water Service Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,775 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 101,531 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

