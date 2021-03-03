Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) (LON:RWA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Robert Walters plc (RWA.L)’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RWA stock opened at GBX 549.28 ($7.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £418.55 million and a P/E ratio of 19.30. Robert Walters plc has a 52 week low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 531.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 454.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86.

Get Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters plc (RWA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.