Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 45,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $389.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.94. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of -463.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

