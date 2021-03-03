Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 6.3%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $420.50 and last traded at $420.31. 3,784,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 4,607,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.48.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.63.

Get Roku alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 842,204 shares of company stock worth $320,262,789. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Roku by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Roku by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Roku by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.