Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Purchased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rollins by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Rollins by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 856,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. 14,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

