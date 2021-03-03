Rossmore Private Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CDK Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,034,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,113,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CDK Global by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after buying an additional 296,308 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 29.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 574,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,053,000 after purchasing an additional 131,282 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 543.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 384,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 146.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,979,000 after purchasing an additional 258,893 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of CDK opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

