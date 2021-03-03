Rossmore Private Capital Has $576,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after purchasing an additional 992,573 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 473,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 708,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,849,000 after buying an additional 240,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

NYSE DUK opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $101.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.