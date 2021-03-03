Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 2,500 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,007,000 after buying an additional 10,210,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,164,000 after buying an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after buying an additional 970,443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,719,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,373,000 after buying an additional 855,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,953,000 after purchasing an additional 793,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

