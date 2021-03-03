Royal Bank of Canada Cuts B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target to $29.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

BGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

BGS traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 151,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,103. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

