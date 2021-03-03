Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) to Sector Perform

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 27.88% from the stock’s previous close.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $189,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $107,432,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $89,979,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

