Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RY. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.15.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

