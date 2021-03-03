Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 27.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGLD stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.34.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

