Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of Hibbett Sports worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 62.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.