Royce & Associates LP Invests $334,000 in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 25.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 45.1% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 202,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 50.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 254.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 119,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $54,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,170 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $164.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

