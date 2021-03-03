Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stake in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Patriot Transportation were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

PATI opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 million, a PE ratio of 150.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot Transportation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Patriot Transportation Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

