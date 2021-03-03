Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,485 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

RNGR opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.22. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

