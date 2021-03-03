Royce & Associates LP Sells 1,135,343 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,135,343 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Harsco were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Harsco by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Harsco by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

NYSE:HSC opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.59 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

