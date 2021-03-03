Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,950 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Cato were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Cato by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cato by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in The Cato by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cato by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Cato by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

CATO opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. The Cato Co. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

