RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RPT Realty by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 230,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in RPT Realty by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

