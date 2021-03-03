RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Insider Scott Egan Sells 67,326 Shares

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total transaction of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

RSA Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 678 ($8.86). The company had a trading volume of 1,939,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 676.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 581.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. RSA Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 321.20 ($4.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 681.60 ($8.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

