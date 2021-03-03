RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.80 ($49.18) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.83 ($52.74).

RTL Group has a 52 week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 52 week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

