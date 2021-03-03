Rush Street Interactive, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Rush Street Interactive in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver anticipates that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rush Street Interactive’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RSI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

