Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.13, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.