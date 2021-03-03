Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $5.55 Million in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 137,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GrowGeneration by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 181,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.60 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

