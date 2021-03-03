Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of Old National Bancorp worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONB. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

