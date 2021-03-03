Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $140.64 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $145.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,022 shares of company stock worth $4,228,858. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

