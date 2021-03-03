Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215,832 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned 0.51% of The Manitowoc worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

MTW traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,440. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $580.27 million, a P/E ratio of -48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

