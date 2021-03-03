Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP James Berry Sells 1,177 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, James Berry sold 2,849 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $228,603.76.

SAFT opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.45 and a 52-week high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 165.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377 shares during the period. WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $394,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.