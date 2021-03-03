Sage Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.64) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.69) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

SAGE stock opened at $84.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

