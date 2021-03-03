Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAGE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.50.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,045,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

