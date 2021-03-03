SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Trading 7.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SailPoint Technologies traded as high as $60.99 and last traded at $60.42. 1,438,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,032,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.38.

SAIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,209 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,155. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5,916.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

