salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $929,789.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $7.47 on Wednesday, reaching $206.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,330,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $188.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.01 and a 200-day moving average of $238.44. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

