salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,434 shares of company stock worth $16,522,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.34. The company has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

