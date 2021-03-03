salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $6.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.28. The stock had a trading volume of 269,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $189.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,434 shares of company stock valued at $16,522,149. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

