salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $232.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

NYSE:CRM opened at $213.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.34. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,434 shares of company stock worth $16,522,149. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

