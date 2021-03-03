Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.42

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 18706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBH. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

About Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

